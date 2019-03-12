SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot twice outside a bar on the city's northwest side is expected to be okay, police said.

Monday night, San Antonio police responded for a call for a shooting at Boneheadz Sports Pub, which is located at Console Drive and the I-10 East frontage road.

Police say the victim, a Hispanic man, was sitting outside the bar when he was shot twice in the legs. He was taken to the hospital and he is expected to be okay, police said.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made. Police could not confirm if they are looking for a male or female suspect.

