Man found shot to death under bridge near Westside Creek Greenway

SAN ANTONIO — Police found a man dead under a west-side bridge late Monday night. The San Antonio Police Department said officers responded to a call of shots fired, but they couldn't find the suspect.

This happened near the Westside Creek Greenway along Martinez Creek, not far from Fredericksburg Road and West Drive.

Investigators believe the man was in his 40's and said it's unknown if he was homeless.

According to SAPD, several people heard gunshots and shell casings and other evidence have been located at the scene.