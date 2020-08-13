Man shot three times after answering door

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 13900 block of Villa Camino.

SAN ANTONIO — A young man who was shot three times was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition after answering a knock at the door.

According to an official with SAPD, the victim told police that three men knocked on his door, early this morning. The victim went to answer the door and one of the suspects fired on him.

The victim is reportedly not being cooperative with the investigation. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.