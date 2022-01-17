Man in critical condition after being shot on south side

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim on the ground in front of an apartment and a gun under him.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with gunshot wounds to his stomach and arm at an apartment building early Monday morning on the south side, police said. Investigators are trying to figure out how he was shot.

A resident called the San Antonio Police Department after hearing gunshots around 1 a.m. at the Union Pines Apartments on Pleasanton Road. When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim on the ground in front of an apartment with gunshot wounds to his stomach and arm.

Officers said they found a gun under him. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police later found blood inside an open apartment across from where the man was found.