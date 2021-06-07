Man found shot on I-35 in wrecked car on northeast side

Officers found the victim's car crashed into the center median around 12:45 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Police found a crashed car with a shooting victim inside on the northeast side early Monday morning on I-35. The San Antonio Police Department said the man was shot at while driving near Eisenhauer Road.

The victim was shot as many as eight times, police said. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators aren't sure if the suspects knew the victim or if the man was targeted. They have not found the shooters.