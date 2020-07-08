Man shot outside of downtown Super 8 hotel

SAFD and SAPD were called out to the hotel for a shooting just before 4 a.m. Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old man is in the hospital this morning after getting shot in the leg outside of a Super 8 hotel near downtown.

SAFD and SAPD were called out to the hotel in the 1660 block of N St. Mary's around 4 a.m.

At the scene, they found the man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A spokesman with SAPD said that a lot of the details are unknown at this time. The victim told police that two men approached him and shot him in the leg.

Police said that the victim and witnesses are being uncooperative.