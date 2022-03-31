Man shot on northeast side during attempted robbery, police say

Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police found the victim at a shopping center at the corner of Walzem Road and Austin Highway. He had been shot in the arm.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after being shot overnight by a man who was trying to rob him, police said. It happened on the northeast side late Wednesday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers with the San Antonio Police Department found the victim at a shopping center at the corner of Walzem Road and Austin Highway. He said he had been shot by a man trying to rob him at an apartment complex.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, told police the man shot him in the arm and then ran away. He then drove himself to the shopping strip, investigators said. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.