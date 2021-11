Investigators said the victim was shot around 11 p.m. Monday and drove himself to a nearby gas station for help. He's expected to be ok, but the shooter got away.

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s is in stable condition after being shot by a coworker late Monday night, police said. The shooting happened near the AT&T Center.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooter shot his coworker and took off in a Volkswagon sedan. The injured man drove himself to a nearby gas station for help.

Investigators said they aren't sure what led up to the shooting.