Man shot multiple times, then carjacked on southwest-side of town

Police are still seaching for the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times, then stole his car late Monday night on the southwest side of town.

Police responded to the 7800 block of New Laredo Highway near SW Military Drive just before midnight Monday for reports of a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say that they don’t have a lot of information, but did say the victim was pulled over when the shooting took place.

Witnesses told police a second car was behind the victim's car on the side of the road on New Laredo Highway. After the shooting, the victim walked up the long driveway to a nearby home where he asked for help.Police were called by the homeowner.



The suspect drove off with the victims vehicle, with the second vehicle following the stolen vehicle away from the crime scene.

SAPD says they are still looking for the stolen vehicle and the shooting suspect.



The victim was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

