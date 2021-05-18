Man shot multiple times in his pickup truck on south side

Investigators said that two males were traveling east on Southcross when an unknown suspect opened fire. The driver, a man in his 30s, was hit multiple times.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are trying to find whoever opened fire on a man in his pickup truck late Monday night. The shooting happened on the south side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a call came in around 9:50 p.m. for a shooting at the intersection of West Southcross Boulevard and Tabor Avenue.

He was transported him to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Shell casings were located at the scene so police said they believe the shooting occurred at that location.