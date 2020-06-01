BEAUMONT, Texas — A father was rushed to the hospital after being shot when he and his children were confronted by three masked men at their home in Beaumont's South End.

The shooting happened at 11:33 a.m. Sunday at home in the 800 block of Pipkin Street. When police arrived at the home, they found a man inside a back bedroom who had been shot multiple times.

Both Beaumont Police and Lamar University Police responded to the scene.

The victim told officers he and his two children arrived home and were confronted by three men in masks. One of the suspects shot him and they ran out the front door.

The suspects were picked up by a black male in a gray SUV.

The children inside the home were not injured.

One of the bullets went through a neighbor's window. Thankfully, no one was at home at the time of the shooting.

Residents nearby were afraid to interview out of fear of retaliation. One neighbor who spoke off camera said the victim did not deserve this. Other neighbors said they were confused and angry.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS and would have to have surgery.

The preliminary investigation revealed a gun, and possibly a large amount of money was stolen.

Detectives have reason to believe the motive may have involved illegal narcotics.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

