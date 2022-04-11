Man was arriving for church services when he was shot, killed, police say

As he was getting out of the car, a gunman approached the vehicle and opened fire on the man, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arriving to church when he was shot and killed, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning outside a church on WW White Road on the city's east side.

Police said a car with four adults and two kids had arrived for church services. As they were getting out of the car, a gunman who had been waiting in the parking lot approached the vehicle and opened fire on the man.

Authorities said he was shot at least three times in his upper body, but 20 rounds were fired from a rifle. Police said the victim was found in the driver seat with apparent gunshot wounds, and pronounced dead by EMS at 10:38 a.m.

The victim was 24, SAPD said. No other people were hit by gunfire.

Police said the shooter fled in a black sedan westbound from the church. Police said it does not appear like a random shooting, and the church was not targeted.