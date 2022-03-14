Man shot, killed in far west Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it started as a fight between a man in the street and another person in a car. The victim's age has not been released.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed in a shooting in far west Bexar County, police said. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Alpine Shore near Fossil Banks.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said it started as a fight between a man in the street and another person in a car. The victim's age has not been released.

At some point, shots were fired and the man in the street was hit, officials said. He died at the scene.

Deputies said details are limited right now, but they're trying to get more information from witnesses.

The suspect fled from the scene in an unknown vehicle, investigators said.