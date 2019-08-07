ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is accused of fatally shooting a man who fell into the door of his apartment over Fourth of July weekend.

According to St. Louis County police, 31-year-old Larry Neal Jr., of Florissant, was walking in an apartment breezeway, tripped on a barbecue grill and fell into the door of an apartment where 30-year-old Thomas Clement was standing. Clement then walked away and went up the stairs and returned to the door with a gun in his hand.

St. Louis County Police Department

Neal Jr., was walking up the stairs when Clement flourished his gun at him. Neal Jr. then walked back down the stairs and reached the landing of the stairwell when Clement started shooting at him. Police said approximately 11 shots were fired by Clement and Neal Jr. did not have a weapon.

Clement is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal actions.

Police said they believe Clement is a danger to the community due to the nature of the charges.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.

