Man shot and killed after fight on west side, SAPD says

Police said a man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene on Lombrano Street Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was shot and killed Monday night after a fight on the west side.

At the scene on Lombrano Street, a San Antonio Police officer said that the man was shot in the chest. The call came in shortly before 9 p.m. The officer added that the man was born in 1992, but did not identify him.

The San Antonio Fire Department arrived on the scene and attempted to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!