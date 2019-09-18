SAN ANTONIO — A man who thought he was going to meet a woman ends up getting shot in the leg early Wednesday morning, police said.

The man said he was shot after a man got into his car, instead of the woman, and opened fire, according to police.

Police said the man then drove to apartment on North Knoll to call for help. He was taken to University Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the victim and the suspect may know each other. No one has been arrested.

