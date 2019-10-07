SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are investigating after somebody was shot multiple times in the leg at a San Marcos apartment complex.

On Wednesday, police reported they were investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at The Woods apartments at 650 River Road. The man was shot multiple times in the leg by a person he claimed was in a vehicle, which fled the area.

"The victim should survive thanks to the quick efforts of responding officers in applying a tourniquet," police said.

Officials said this is an active scene and urged citizens to avoid the area. The search for the suspect continues.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott putting Task Force 1 on standby as storm brews in Gulf of Mexico

'It makes you look over your shoulder more.' Mountain lion spotted in Hutto community

Wanted man passes gas so loudly it reveals his hiding spot to police