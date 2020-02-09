Man shot in the knee outside of northwest-side Best Western

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning after getting shot in the knee outside of a Best Western, San Antonio Police said.
Officers were called out to the Best Western located at 6855 NW Loop 410 for a shooting in progress just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the knee. The man was rushed to University Hospital in stable condition.
According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the shooting occurred in the parking lot in front of several rooms; victims nor witnesses are cooperating with police.
Investigators located a man across the street who they believe is the suspect.
Further details are limited.
The investigation is ongoing.