Man shot in the knee outside of northwest-side Best Western

San Antonio Police believe that they have the suspect in custody.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday morning after getting shot in the knee outside of a Best Western, San Antonio Police said.

Officers were called out to the Best Western located at 6855 NW Loop 410 for a shooting in progress just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the knee. The man was rushed to University Hospital in stable condition.

According to a spokesperson with SAPD, the shooting occurred in the parking lot in front of several rooms; victims nor witnesses are cooperating with police.

Investigators located a man across the street who they believe is the suspect.

Further details are limited.