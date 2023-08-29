Man shot in the foot while walking home, SAPD says

According to the victim he wasn't arguing or in a dispute prior to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police a man was shot while walking home from a store on the west side Monday night.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of Laurel around 9:40 p.m. Monday.

The victim told police he was walking home from a store when a black vehicle drove up and shot at him several times. Police say he was shot once in the foot.

According to the victim he wasn't arguing or in a dispute prior to the shooting.

He told police the shooter was in a black vehicle.