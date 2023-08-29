x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot in the foot while walking home, SAPD says

According to the victim he wasn't arguing or in a dispute prior to the shooting.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — According to San Antonio Police a man was shot while walking home from a store on the west side Monday night. 

The incident happened on the 1800 block of Laurel around 9:40 p.m. Monday. 

The victim told police he was walking home from a store when a black vehicle drove up and shot at him several times. Police say he was shot once in the foot. 

According to the victim he wasn't arguing or in a dispute prior to the shooting. 

He told police the shooter was in a black vehicle. 

No arrests have been made. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out