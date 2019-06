SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound last night following a drive-by shooting on the city's west side

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Pharis Street.

According to police, the victim was standing outside when a car pulled up and the suspect(s) began firing at him.

The man was hit in the foot and taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation continues.