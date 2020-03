SAN ANTONIO — SAPD and SAFD were called out to a shooting in progress near Jennings and Malone around 12 a.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his back.

According to an official with SAPD, the man was allegedly walking down the street when two men approached him, shot him in the back and drove off.

The victim reportedly ran a few hundred yards to his home to call for help.

No word on any arrests or the condition of the victim at this time.