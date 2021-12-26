Man shot in Stone Oak area after gunman was found stealing holiday gifts

The man says he was shot as they took off in their vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — A man suffered a gunshot wound after attempting to confront two men found taking gifts from his car at the Stone Oak area Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred at 2303 Stone Oak Pkwy around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning.

The man told police he tried to confront two men taking gifts from his vehicle's trunk after arriving home from a holiday party, and shot him while taking off in their vehicle, according to police.