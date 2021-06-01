Man shot in stomach during late-night altercation, police say

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Montezuma.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after getting shot in the stomach.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to the 2000 block of Montezuma just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the shooting victim in front of his home.

According to an official with SAPD, two men driving a dark-colored car got into an altercation with the victim, shot him, and then drove off.

At this time, it is unknown what the altercation was about.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.