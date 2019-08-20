SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Multiple people called police when they heard gunshots at the Woodhill Apartments on the city's north side. Police said none of the callers actually saw what happened, so police have very few details and could not provide a description of a suspect.

Police did recover a gun in the parking lot, but they aren’t sure if it’s involved in this crime. They said it happened by the entrance to the parking lot, near the first building. Police said they'll ask for surveillance video from the property.

Reports of person in gray hoodie running away are actually believed to be an innocent bystander running away, not the suspect, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Police still looking for suspect in west-side shooting

2 Chicago women plead not guilty in death of baby cut from mother's womb

Detained immigrants sue over conditions, medical care

ICE proposing to use vacant Texas Midwest Jones County Detention Facility