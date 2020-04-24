SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to University Hospital in critical condition Friday morning after being shot in the neck at a north-side gas station. 

According to an official with SAPD, officers were called out to the Circle K at the intersection of Blanco Road and Sir Winston Street around 1 a.m. 

At the gas station, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his neck. 

Officials said that a fight broke out at the gas pump "between a couple of people." The victim allegedly ran over to intervene and one of the parties shot the man. 

Witnesses told police that they saw a shooter and another person drive off in a silver car. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 