Man shot in the head, seriously hurt on the southeast side, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was shot in the head and seriously injured at an apartment on the southeast side, police said.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, four or five people were speaking to each other when one pulled a gun and fired toward the apartment, striking the victim. SAPD said a beige Hyundai Elantra left the scene, and said four suspects could be in their mid 20s.
Police said the victim had been visiting the apartment, and was taken to SAMMC.
This is a developing story.