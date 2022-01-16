x
Man shot in head during robbery near downtown brewery Sunday night, SAPD says

Police said that a man and woman were leaving Freetail Brewing Co. when three male suspects pulled up in a vehicle and demanded money.

SAN ANTONIO — Police said a man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition after an apparent robbery attempt near a downtown brewery.

A man and woman were getting into a vehicle to leave Freetail Brewing Co. when police said three male suspects jumped out of a vehicle and demanded money. An officer at the scene said the couple handed over a camera, and while the men were leaving one of them shot the male victim in the head.

Police said the suspects appeared to be high-school aged males who fled north on Presa in an unknown vehicle.

This is a developing story.

