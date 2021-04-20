Man shot over noise complaint, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the hand after asking two men to quiet down, officers said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, two men were arguing outside a home on the west side on Tuesday night.
SAPD was called out around 10:30 p.m. to the house near West Woodlawn Avenue and Wilson Boulevard.
Authorities said when the man asked them to keep the noise down, one of the men pulled a gun. They said the victim put his hands up and was shot.
The victim was transported to University Hospital in stable condition. The two suspects fled on foot. So far, there have been no arrests.