Man shot over noise complaint, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the hand after asking two men to quiet down, officers said. According to the San Antonio Police Department, two men were arguing outside a home on the west side on Tuesday night.

SAPD was called out around 10:30 p.m. to the house near West Woodlawn Avenue and Wilson Boulevard.

Authorities said when the man asked them to keep the noise down, one of the men pulled a gun. They said the victim put his hands up and was shot.