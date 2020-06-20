Man shot in front of apartment; one suspect in custody

The shooting victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is fighting for his life after getting shot in front of his apartment building Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to the Villa Tranchese Apartments in the 300 block of Marshall around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

According to an official with SAPD, the man left his apartment and told his significant other that he was going to the gas station to get drinks. After 30 minutes passed, the woman began to get worried and called the man to check on him. When she called, he answered and said that he had been shot.

The shooting victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

An hour after the shooting, police found the suspect at the intersection of Main and Ashby; he was taken into custody without incident.