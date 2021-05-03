Man shot in face, killed inside apartment; deputies search for suspects

BCSO said information is limited at this time, but they are searching for three male suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at an apartment on the far northwest side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday at the Rustico at Fair Oaks Apartments in the 27500 block of Interstate 10.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the face. He passed away from his injuries.

BCSO said information is limited at this time, but they are searching for three male suspects that left the apartment in an unknown vehicle.

Authorities are investigating this incident as a homicide.