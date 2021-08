Police said one man got out of a Jetta and shot another man before taking off from the Stop and Go on Commercial Avenue. There's no word on a motive.

SAN ANTONIO — One man was shot in the face at a gas station on the south side, police said. The shooting happened late Monday night at the Shop and Go on Commercial Avenue, south of Southwest Military Drive.

Investigators said around 11:30 p.m. as a man walked out of the store, another man got out of a Volkswagen Jetta, shot the man in the face and then took off.

The victim was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.