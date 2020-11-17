Man shot in chest with shotgun while walking down the street

The incident happened Tuesday morning just before 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of E Hart Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in an overnight shooting.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to the 100 block of E Hart Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting.

According to an official, a man was walking down Hart Avenue when a white pickup pulled up and shot the suspect from the driver's side window and then drove off.

A sergeant at the scene said that the victim was shot with birdshot. Following the shooting, the victim walked to a nearby home and beat on the door for help.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.