SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the butt during a drive-by shooting in the 6100 block of Lark Valley Drive on the city's southwest side early this morning.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m.

According to police, the man was playing video games with his son in the living room when he was shot.

Several people were in the room when the shooting occurred. Witnesses told police an old tan car drove by and fired at least ten shots from a high profile rifle.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.