Man shot in both legs near the Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in both legs Thursday afternoon near the Medical Center, police said. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Fairhaven Street.

An officer applied two tourniquets to the man who is believed to be in his mid-20s. He was rushed to University Hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the shooting. They said it might be a family violence type of situation.