HCSO: Man shot during possible home invasion in north Harris County

Deputies said two kids were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is recovering after being shot during a possible home invasion in north Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Chartwell Court Apartments on Ella Boulevard.

According to HCSO Lt. Strong, two men got into the apartment through the garage, which they believe was open at the time. Once the two men were inside, the man was shot. He was taken to the hospital and is currently stable.

Strong said two other adults and two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting and that none of them were hurt.

Meanwhile, Strong said the man does live in the apartment complex and that the gunmen got away.