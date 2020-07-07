Man shot following family disturbance

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after police say a family member shot him during a disturbance.
Officers were called out to the 1800 block of Rogers for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Monday.
At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
According to an official with SAPD, there was a family disturbance involving a few people. At some point, one of the family members allegedly shot the victim.
The exact relation between the victim and suspect is not clear at this time.
The suspect is currently facing a murder charge.