Man shot following family disturbance

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Rogers just after 9 p.m. Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after police say a family member shot him during a disturbance.

Officers were called out to the 1800 block of Rogers for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

According to an official with SAPD, there was a family disturbance involving a few people. At some point, one of the family members allegedly shot the victim.

The exact relation between the victim and suspect is not clear at this time.