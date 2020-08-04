SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times following a fight at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of S New Braunfels, according to an official with SAPD.

Officers were called out to the apartment complex around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting.

At the apartment complex, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

According to an official with SAPD, a group of men were gathered outside of the apartment complex and a fight broke out. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim, who was hit once.

Suspects ran from the scene and witnesses were reportedly not cooperating with officers at the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.