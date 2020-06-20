Man shot during drive-by in front of nightclub; police shot at while investigating

After being shot, the man drove himself to his house and then called 911 for help.

SAN ANTONIO — One man was shot in the arm while standing outside of a nightclub Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to the 5200 block Round Table for a shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

An official with SAPD said that the man was standing outside of his car at a club located in the 4400 block of Walzem Road when an unknown suspect drove by in a gold car and started shooting.

While police were investigating the scene, another drive-by occurred.