SAN ANTONIO — A man who was shot during what police say was an attempted carjacking is recovering in the hospital.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, officers were called out to the Limestone Oaks Apartments in the 6300 block of Parkdale Street just after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

At the apartment complex, officers found a man in his 20s laying on the sidewalk along the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to an official with SAPD, the victim pulled into the parking lot in his car with his family. He saw at least two suspicious persons walking through the lot near his apartment.

The victim left his wife and child in the car and ran upstairs to his apartment and got an AR-style rifle, according to preliminary information. He then fired a warning shot and the suspects began shooting at him. The victim was shot once and the suspects ran away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

While searching the area, officers received a call for a man with a gun in the 3700 block of Medical trying to burglarize a car. The suspect matched the description of the shooter at the apartment complex and a foot chase between officers and the suspect ensued.

During the foot chase, a second suspect was spotted and a second foot chase began.

Both suspects were caught and found to be in possession of a handgun.

The suspects are both 16 and are being booked for burglary of a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a handgun and evading arrest.