Man shot at downtown park Friday night, SAPD says

Police said the victim was hit in the chest and ran from Eduardo Garcia Park to Haven for Hope. He was taken to the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was shot in the chest at a downtown park on Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Officers at the scene said that the victim was shot at Eduardo Garcia Park and then he ran to Haven for Hope. Officers found him there on the floor bleeding from the chest and administered first aid until EMS took him to the hospital.

Asked about the condition of the man, the officer said he wasn't sure but "not too good." He said the officer said the victim was not responsive. No word yet on any suspects.

This is a developing story.

