Man shot after trying to buy car parts, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was shot while trying to chase down the man who robbed him on Tuesday night, according to San Antonio Police.

The victim was injured as he trailed the the suspect on Loop 410 near Broadway on the north side.

Police tell us the victim met up with the suspect to buy car parts and when he handed over $300 and then the thief drove off.

The victim decided to follow behind and at some point the suspect shot on Loop 410. Police say the victim was hit in the shoulder and backed off the chase.

He drove home about another 15 minutes to Kirby on Catalina Sunrise and that where police responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.