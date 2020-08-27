Man shot by XTC Cabaret Club security guard following dispute inside club, SAPD officials say

According to San Antonio Police, the man went to his vehicle, grabbed an AK-47 and began shooting at the front of the building.

SAN ANTONIO — A man, who San Antonio Police said grabbed an AK-47 from his car and began shooting at the front of the XTC Cabaret Club, was shot by a security guard.

Officers were called out to the club around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds in front of the establishment.

A sergeant with SAPD said that a dispute inside of the club led the man to go out to his car, grab an AK-47 and start shooting at the front of the building.

A security guard for the club returned fire and hit the man with the rifle, ending the threat, the SAPD sergeant said.

Several people were detained for questioning. No other injuries were reported.