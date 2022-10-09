The suspect stopped his truck and rammed into patrol vehicles multiple times during the chase, according to police.

HOUSTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot by officers following a chase, according to the Houston Police Department.

The chase started just after midnight Saturday near the North Freeway and West Little York.

Police said they performed a traffic stop and ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle. The driver refused and then sped away, which led to the chase. As police chased the suspect, the driver stopped the truck and slammed into patrol vehicles several times.

Police then realized during the chase that there were three people in the vehicle. After multiple attempts to stop the chase, the driver eventually pulled over near the intersection of West Mount Houston and the North Freeway.

All three suspects then ran out of the vehicle, and an officer noticed the driver had a weapon in his hand. The officer fired multiple times at the driver, but it's unclear how many times he was hit.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and police said he is stable. The other two suspects were detained without issues. Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene and a second weapon was found in the vehicle.

Police said the officer has been put on administrative leave which is part of the department's policy. Bodycam footage will be released within 30 days, which is also department policy. No officers were injured in the incident, police said.