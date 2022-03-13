1 shot, 1 detained after shooting at NW Harris County flea market, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot Sunday at a northwest Harris County flea market, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened at the Traders Village in the 7900 block of North Eldridge Parkway.

Gonzalez said two men got into a fight and one of them pulled a gun and fired. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The other man was detained, Gonzalez said. It's unclear if he'll be charged with a crime.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.