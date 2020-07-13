Man shot and robbed at Terra Oak Trailhead

On June 28, police say a man was was robbed by three suspects at the Terra Oak Trailhead at 10140 Terra Oak.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in finding three suspects who shot and robbed a man at a local park trailhead back in June.

On June 28, police say a man was was robbed by three suspects at the Terra Oak Trailhead at 10140 Terra Oak. The victim reportedly was forced to hand over his wallet and then was shot by one of the suspects.

The suspects took off and have not been arrested.