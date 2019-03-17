SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a church on the city's north side Sunday morning.

According to police, Marcos Villegas-Martinez was shot around 12:30 a.m. after a fight broke out at a wedding that was being held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

The fight escalated to the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

Martinez was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still looking for two suspects who were seen driving off in a white Ford F-150 pickup.