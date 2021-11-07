Man shot and killed on west side Sunday night, SAPD says

Officers at the scene on Jesse St. said a homicide investigation and search for a suspect was underway after a victim was shot multiple times.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man is dead and a suspect is on the run after a shooting on the west side Sunday night.

Officers at the scene on Jesse St. said a homicide investigation and search for a suspect was underway after a victim was shot multiple times. Witnesses told police that the shooter was on foot, and that they heard an argument before the shooting.

The victim has not been identified, and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department.