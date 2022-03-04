Man dies after being shot in the head while driving on SH 288, police say

Police say at least six or seven shots were fired at the vehicle, all hitting the driver's side.

HOUSTON — A man died after being shot in the head while driving on SH 288, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of SH 288.

Police say a man and a woman had just left a club in the Midtown area when a vehicle shot at them several times. One of the gunshots struck the male driver in the head. He died at the scene, according to police.

The woman told police that she did not know the victim and didn't know anything, except that she heard gunshots.

The victim and the woman were driving in a BMW and following friends who were in a Corvette. Police say the BMW was trying to catch up to the Corvette before the shooting happened.

Police say they've gathered about six or seven shell casings at the scene and that all the bullet holes are in the driver side of the victim's vehicle.

The victim is described as a 27-year-old male, but his identity has not yet been released by HPD.