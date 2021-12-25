x
Crime

Man shot and killed on Christmas Day, neighbor charged with murder according to SAPD

Police said they found at least five bullet casings on the ground. They said a suspect in custody was the man's neighbor, and the two had a long-standing dispute.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — Police said one man is dead and his neighbor is under arrest for homicide after a shooting on the north side on Christmas Day.

According to a San Antonio police officer at the scene on Larkspur Drive, a call for shots fired came in at the Summit Apartments around 11:45 a.m. Police later said when they arrived at the scene, the 28-year-old suspect was inside an apartment next to the 24-year-old victim. The suspect eventually surrendered, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

