Man shot and killed on Christmas Day, neighbor charged with murder according to SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — Police said one man is dead and his neighbor is under arrest for homicide after a shooting on the north side on Christmas Day.

According to a San Antonio police officer at the scene on Larkspur Drive, a call for shots fired came in at the Summit Apartments around 11:45 a.m. Police later said when they arrived at the scene, the 28-year-old suspect was inside an apartment next to the 24-year-old victim. The suspect eventually surrendered, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.