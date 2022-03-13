Man shot and killed leaving west-side restaurant with his wife, SAPD says

Police said that Juan Medina, 48, was approached by two men who demanded the keys to his truck. They fled on foot, and no arrests have been made.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed after leaving a west-side restaurant with his wife on Saturday night, police said.

Investigators said two masked suspects approached the victim, 48-year-old Juan Medina, and demanded the keys to his truck. His wife told family members that when he fumbled the keys, the suspects shot him and fled on foot, leaving his truck but taking his life. Police have not yet found or identified the suspects.

Ramon Medina says his brother Juan was very active in the Charro community in San Antonio his entire life, and he is well known and loved by many people.